Badger Bonsai Society Annual Show

media release: The Badger Bonsai Society's Annual Show is at Olbrich Gardens on May 20 and 21 from 10am to 4pm both days. Demonstrations each day at 11am and 1:30pm with a chance to win a BBS annual membership. Admission and parking is free. The BBS website is badgerbonsai.net.

The annual exhibit features trees from the private collections of club members. Explore the art of bonsai with this unique opportunity to view some amazing miniature trees and talk with the bonsai artists who grew and cultivated them. A wide variety, including conifer, deciduous, flowering, and tropical trees will be on display. Whether you are curious about bonsai and want to learn more or just have an appreciation for these living works of art, the exhibit is sure to have something for you. The exhibit will include 50 to 60 bonsai with many varieties, sizes and ages represented. BBS members will be present to answer questions and share their enjoyment of bonsai with everyone.