Badger Cafe

press release: The UW’s pioneering First Wave hip-hop scholarship program, recently featured in On Wisconsin magazine, has been on campus for more than a decade. In that time, it has positively affected the student cohorts it recruits each year. You’ll hear from a number of the alumni from the inaugural cohort as they reflect on how the program influenced their UW experience and their lives since then. You’ll also learn about what’s in store for the hip-hop program.

This event will be moderated by inaugural cohort member Sofía Snow ’11, director of the First Wave program and the UW’s Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI). The program will be offered in conjunction with OMAI’s 14th annual Line Breaks Festival, featuring performances, lectures, and discussions by First Wave students and guest artists.

Snow, a member of First Wave’s inaugural cohort, returned to the UW in fall 2019 to be the director of its First Wave program and Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives. She previously served as the executive director of Urban Word NYC, a youth literary arts organization in New York, and took part in the Bars Workshop hosted by The Public Theater in NYC, a theater and verse program cofounded by former First Wave creative director Rafael Casal x’10 and original Hamilton cast member Daveed Diggs.

This event will also feature the following members of First Wave’s inaugural cohort:

· Jair Alvarez ’11, JD’14

· Krystal Gartley ’11, MSW’19

· Adam Levin ’12

· Kimanh Truong-Muñoz ’11

Free and open to the public, registration is strongly encouraged.

https://www.uwalumni.com/ event/bc-hip-hop-family/