Badger Cafe

press release: Recently featured in On Wisconsin magazine, UW–Madison’s Missing in Action (MIA) Recovery and Identification Project (RIP) unites UW faculty and students across multiple disciplines in a single, shared goal: to find and recover the remains of American soldiers lost in World War II. Attend this panel discussion featuring UW faculty and student speakers who work with the project.

The speakers:

· Gregg Jamison MS’06, PhD’17, assistant professor, UW–Milwaukee at Waukesha; field principal investigator, UW–Madison’s MIA RIP

· Charles Konsitzke, associate director, UW–Madison’s Biotechnology Center; team lead/founder, UW–Madison’s MIA RIP

· Alicia Lawson x’22, student historical research lead, UW–Madison’s MIA RIP

· Torrey Tiedeman x’20, communications coordinator, UW–Madison’s MIA RIP

· Ryan Wubben MD’97, clinical association professor, UW–Madison’s School of Medicine and Public Health; emergency physician, BerbeeWalsh Department of Emergency Medicine; flight physician and medical director, UW Med Flight program; field physician, UW–Madison’s MIA RIP

· U.S. Army Captain Christopher Zaczyk MBAx’21 operations manager, UW–Madison’s MIA RIP

· Samantha Zinnen ’19, historical research lead and volunteer field and excavation laborer, UW–Madison’s MIA RIP

Free and open to all, but registration is strongly encouraged

https://www.uwalumni.com/ event/bc-the-mia-project/