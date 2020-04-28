Badger Cafe

press release: This year marks the 50th anniversary of both UW–Madison’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Earth Day. Register today for an evening with experts from the Nelson Institute as they discuss its interdisciplinary research centers that serve as laboratories and incubators for solutions to the world’s most critical environmental challenges. The institute’s work will be highlighted in the Spring 2020 issue of On Wisconsin magazine.

The Speakers:

· Paul Robbins ’89, director, Nelson Institute

· Holly Gibbs PhD’08, associate professor, Nelson Institute

· Monica White, associate professor, Nelson Institute

Free and open to the public, registration is strongly encouraged.

https://www.uwalumni.com/ event/bc-nelson-scholars- change-the-world/