RSVP for Badger Challenge Ball

media release: Join the UW -Madison Department of Human Oncology for an unforgettable evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact at the 2026 Badger Challenge Ball on April 11, a signature fundraising event dedicated to advancing the mission of Badger Challenge—to write the story that ends cancer.

Set against the stunning lakefront backdrop of The Edgewater, the Badger Challenge Ball brings together survivors, supporters, researchers, and community leaders for a night that celebrates hope and directly fuels life-changing cancer research at the University of Wisconsin.

As with all Badger Challenge events, 100% of participant-raised funds advance innovative research and cutting-edge treatments—making every moment of this evening meaningful. Purchase tickets by April 6.

5:00–6:30 PM — Cocktail Hour & Silent Auction

6:30 PM — Dinner

7:30–8:30 PM — Program & Live Auction

8:30–10:30 PM — Reception & Live Music

Questions? Contact Alyse Peters at alyse.peters@wisc.edu