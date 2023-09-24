media release: Badger Challenge is a signature Wisconsin walking, running, and biking event which energizes the community around the mission of raising funds for cancer research and patient treatment at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the UW Carbone Cancer Center. The UW research environment brings together scientists and clinicians from a wide variety of disciplines to help solve complex problems affecting patient care, and Badger Challenge accelerates the rate at which collaboration and discovery occurs.

Badger Challenge's overall mission is simple - to increase cure rates and reduce the burden of cancer for future generations. 100% of all participant raised funds will go to support this mission. Join us and help write the story that ends cancer.

100% of all participant raised funds are used by researchers at the University of Wisconsin to advance cancer research and to serve cancer patients and their families in Wisconsin and beyond.

We ensure that every single dollar raised goes to fund research, NOT operational or administrative costs as these costs are covered by our generous sponsors. Dollars raised are used immediately by our researchers and you can learn more about how they’re using these funds for innovative research on our Scholars page.

Packet Pick Up

Monday, September 18, 4:00PM - 8:00PM, REI - 7483 W Towne Way, Madison, WI 53719

Wednesday, September 20, 10:00AM - 3:00PM, Where: Wisconsin Institute of Medical Research Lobby - 1111 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53705. This packet pick up location does not offer free parking. Public parking is available in lot 76 (2501 University Bay Dr, Madison, WI 53705) at a cost of $.80 per 30 minutes and then the Wisconsin Institute of Medical Research Lobby is a short walk. There is no parking available in front of the WIMR building and violators will be ticketed.

Friday, September 22, 11:00AM - 8:00PM, Cabela's - 1350 Cabela Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Sunday, September 24,6:00AM - 12:00PM, Badger Challenge Site, American Family Insurance Headquarters, 6000 American Parkway, Madison