Badger Chordhawks Chorus, Vintage Mix

press release: Have yourself a merry little Christmas" with The Badger Chordhawks Chorus in this 3rd annual celebration of the season! Featuring the nationally-renowned Vintage Mix quartet, a spirited program of old and new songs, and surprise guest appearances, this show is certain to put you in the holiday mood and be, to all, a good night!

Tickets are $15.00/online and at the door; $10/when purchased from a member. All seating is General Admission.

1:30pm, Saturday, December 1, 2018, First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville