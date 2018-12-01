Badger Chordhawks Chorus, Vintage Mix

Google Calendar - Badger Chordhawks Chorus, Vintage Mix - 2018-12-01 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Badger Chordhawks Chorus, Vintage Mix - 2018-12-01 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Badger Chordhawks Chorus, Vintage Mix - 2018-12-01 13:30:00 iCalendar - Badger Chordhawks Chorus, Vintage Mix - 2018-12-01 13:30:00

First Lutheran Church, Janesville 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545

press release: Have yourself a merry little Christmas" with The Badger Chordhawks Chorus in this 3rd annual celebration of the season!  Featuring the nationally-renowned Vintage Mix  quartet, a spirited program of old and new songs, and surprise guest appearances, this show is certain to put you in the holiday mood and be, to all, a good night!

Tickets are $15.00/online and at the door; $10/when purchased from a member.  All seating is General Admission.

1:30pm, Saturday, December 1, 2018, First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville  

Info
First Lutheran Church, Janesville 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545 View Map
Holidays, Music
608-352-9496
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Badger Chordhawks Chorus, Vintage Mix - 2018-12-01 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Badger Chordhawks Chorus, Vintage Mix - 2018-12-01 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Badger Chordhawks Chorus, Vintage Mix - 2018-12-01 13:30:00 iCalendar - Badger Chordhawks Chorus, Vintage Mix - 2018-12-01 13:30:00