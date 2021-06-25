press release: "We want YOU" to join The Badger Chordhawks Chorus, as we present Wisconsin's annual Patriotic Concert! Back by popular demand, this community commemoration is going to be bigger and better than ever, with an all-new program of all-American music performed by a melting pot of local musicians. Come be a part of this stirring musical tribute to our servicemen and women in uniform and help celebrate the ideals that make America, America!

Both performances are live and in-person and will also be streamed online. Live performances are free and open to the public. Reservations are recommended. Streamed performances are $15 per device. A freewill offering will be taken for the benefit of Rock County Veterans Services. For more information, please visit us online at www.PatrioticConcert.com.

The Patriotic Concert 2021 is generously underwritten by The Mallon Family and Culver's of Janesville & Newville.

Friday, June 25, 6:30pm and Saturday, June 26, 1:30pm, at Courthouse Park - Marvin W. Roth Community Pavilion, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545