Badger Honor Flight Fundraiser

press release: Join us for brats and beers in our beer garden from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday July 14th for delicious brats from Wyttenbach Meats paired with our amazing craft beers, with a portion of all sales going to benefit Badger Honor flight who will again be providing a once in a lifetime experience for our honored service men and women! Meat donated by: Wyttenbach Meats; Beer Donated by: Vintage Brewing Co.