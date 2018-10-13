Badger Honor Flight Welcome Home Reception

press release: Welcome home veterans returning home from a day in Washington, D.C., viewing the military memorials in the nation’s capital built in their honor. The veterans tour various sites including Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Iwo Jima, World War II, Korean, Vietnam and Air Force monuments. The journey is free of charge and each leg of the trip is designed to bestow gratitude on these veterans, honoring those who served for us.

The homecoming ceremony is electric with live big band music and patriotic tunes, Bucky Badger firing up the crowd, an honor guard and Uncle Sam — they along with many friends and family are all ready to welcome our vets back home.

Join us in greeting our vets as they come down the escalator in the airport to a cheering crowd welcoming them home. WHY is the welcome home such a big deal? Very few of these soldiers got the big ticker tape welcome home parade that we see in the old movies. Most were shipped from station to station during their discharge process and it took several weeks. This is the chance we all get to thank them for taking so much time out of their lives to defend us. It is an experience you will never forget!

For more information on Badger Honor Flight, including how to apply, go to www.badgerhonorflight.org or contact us at info@badgerhonorflight.org