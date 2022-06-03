media release: Stop by this summer and kick off your weekends with the Wisconsin Alumni Association during Badger Meetups! The event will run from 11:00 am – 3:00pm every Friday, starting June 3 and ending August 26. Connect with fellow Badgers and enjoy family-friendly activities including:

Yard games

Art projects

Fun giveaways

Light refreshments

Tours of Alumni Park (available upon request)

Photo opportunities with spirited props — and prints of your photos to take home with you!

Activities will be available in Alumni Park and in our indoor visitor center, One Alumni Place.

Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) members and their guests can also enjoy exclusive, complimentary pontoon boat rides on Lake Mendota (weather permitting).