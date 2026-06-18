Badger Prairie County Park Ribbon Cutting

media release: Dane County Parks will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at Badger Prairie County Park in Verona on June 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the completion of a new playground and accessibility improvements designed to better connect visitors to key park amenities and expand access for people of all abilities.

The event will take place at the Badger Prairie County Park Shelter and Playground, 4654 Maple Grove Drive, Verona, and is free and open to the public. Community members of all ages are welcome to attend for brief remarks from Dane County representatives, an official ribbon cutting, and an opportunity to explore the new improvements.

The project included replacement of the former playground, construction of new accessible walkways, and improvements to the existing restroom, shelter, and parking lot. Restroom renovations included the addition of two adjustable adult changing tables, the first installed in a Dane County Park, following a County-wide commitment to incorporate these features in new county construction projects when appropriate. These improvements make it easier for children, families, caregivers, and park visitors of all abilities to use and enjoy all that Badger Prairie County Park and the county park system have to offer.

“These improvements at Badger Prairie County Park reflect Dane County’s continued commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and high-quality public spaces,” said County Executive Melissa Agard. “By adding features like poured-in-place playground surfacing, wheelchair-accessible drinking fountains, and adjustable adult changing tables, we are helping ensure our parks are welcoming, usable, and enjoyable for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities.”

Come check out the new playground and accessibility upgrades and enjoy a day at the park. Whether you’re bringing kids to play, taking a walk, or simply stopping by to see what’s new, there is something for everyone to enjoy.