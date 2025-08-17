Badger Prairie Needs Network Open House

Badger Prairie Needs Network, Verona 1200 E. Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Open House celebrating the grand opening of the "Last Build" warehouse addition.

Enjoy complimentary refreshments, self-guided tours of the new building, meet volunteers, learn how to get involved and discover the services offered by this nonprofit with a mission to fight poverty and end hunger in Dane County.

Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the pantry—every bit helps! We can't wait to celebrate with you!

608-347-2112
