Badger State Nationals
Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
•This event is General Admission seating only.
•Ages for Youth GA Ticket ($15/day; $40 pass) is 10 and Under
•2 and Under are Free
•GA Tickets ($25/day; $80 pass) get you into the arena to be able to watch the event. The Pit-Passes are an additional pass that are only purchased at the event to be able to access Pavilion 1 and Pavilion 2.
•If you purchase a Pit-Passes with your GA ticket you will get into the event 2 hours early. If you purchase only a GA ticket you will get into the event 1 hour early.
•Pit-Passes will only be sold at the event for $40 for adult, $20 for 10 and under, 2 and Under are free(will still need to come sign in and get them a waiver and an arm band). There is no weekend or daily specific pass it is just one pit-pass.