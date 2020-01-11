Badger State Pom & Dance Showdown

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: You asked for it & we deliver because every team deserves to compete on the state level!  We are thrilled to welcome you to the 7th annual Showdown of Wisconsin’s finest pom & dance teams at the ALLIANT CENTER! Come show-off all of your hard work & enjoy our special honorary, inspirational guest performers as well! 

$10 General Admission ~ Senior Citizens (65+) & Children under 5 =FREE.

