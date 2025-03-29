Badger State Spelling Bee Tailgate

media release: Enjoy a free brat or hotdog and meet the top spellers from across Wisconsin at a festive tailgate party celebrating academics in the parking lot outside the Mitby Theater in Madison. This pre-Bee party is open to the public as a pep rally for spelling-bee participants just before they compete in the Badger State Spelling Bee. The Wisconsin State Journal sponsors the winning student or students to compete in the national spelling bee May 27-29. Come out and show your support for these hardworking, high-achieving students. Kwik Trip is donating food.

The 2025 Badger State Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, is the final level of competition in our state and determines who will represent Wisconsin at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

March 29, 2025, 1 pm, Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College