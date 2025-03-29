Badger State Spelling Bee
media release: The 2025 Badger State Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, is the final level of competition in our state and determines who will represent Wisconsin at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
March 29, 2025, 1 pm, Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College
Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
