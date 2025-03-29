Badger State Spelling Bee

Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The 2025 Badger State Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, is the final level of competition in our state and determines who will represent Wisconsin at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

March 29, 2025, 1 pm, Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College

Info

Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family, Special Events
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Badger State Spelling Bee - 2025-03-29 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Badger State Spelling Bee - 2025-03-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Badger State Spelling Bee - 2025-03-29 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Badger State Spelling Bee - 2025-03-29 13:00:00 ical