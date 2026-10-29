media release: Storytelling is a great way to connect and build understanding across our array of personal experiences and perspectives. It can amplify voices and lower fences. Join us for the culminating showcase of the Badger Stories for Civic Health project, made possible by the UW-Madison Chancellor’s Wisconsin Exchange Initiative.

Join the UW-Madison Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies along with former Wisconsin Poet Laureate, Dasha Kelly, and UW Madison student storytellers, for an evening which will showcase the power of storytelling to build civic health, connection, and inspiration for the future. This event is free and open to the public.