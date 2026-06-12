BadgerBots Summer Camps

media release: Give your child an unforgettable summer of hands-on STEAM learning and fun with BadgerBots!

Our week-long, half-day camps are packed with hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity, creativity and confidence. Camps are designed for specific grade levels (1-2, 3-4 and 5-8), providing age-appropriate challenges, personalized instruction and opportunities to build new skills and friendships.

Popular Camps: Intro to LEGO SPIKE Robotics • 3D Printing • Minecraft Modding • Coding Scratch Games • LEGO League Team Bootcamp • Python LEGO Robotics Challenge • Jr LEGO League Explorer • Micro:bit CreateAI Robotics

Camps run July 6-10, July 27-31, August 3-7, August 10-14 and August 17-21. Most camps are $365 per week. Micro:bit camps are $390 and include a Micro:bit that campers take home.

Need full-day coverage? Combine a morning and afternoon camp for a full day of learning and fun from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Add PM Extended Care for coverage until 4:30 p.m.

Join us for a summer of exploration, innovation and fun! For camp descriptions, schedules and registration, visit www.badgerbots.org/camps.

Spots are limited. Register today!