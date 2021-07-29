media release: The Wisconsin Badgers can't wait to reopen Camp Randall and all their facilities to the greatest fans in college sports and we want to start the party early. Join us for a Badgers Are Back Block Party on Thursday, July 29 at the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee as we celebrate all things Wisconsin.

This free party is set to begin at 5 p.m. and will feature fun for all ages of Badgers fans. Join Bucky and your fellow Badgers for music and entertainment, food and drinks, photo ops, trophies, inflatables and meet and greets with new director of athletics Chris McIntosh as well as Badger coaches and celebrities.

The roar of a full Camp Randall, UW Field House and Kohl Center returns this fall, but the party begins sooner than that. Come Jump Around with us and kick start the exciting new season ahead.

Follow @UWBadgers on Twitter and @WisconsinBadgers on Facebook for additional details as the party approaches