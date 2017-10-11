Badgers Crush Boilermakers Tailgate

Pre-game: You didn’t really think that MCW would forget about the Badgers, did you? This tailgate for the Badgers vs. the Pur-don’t, Pur-can’t, and Pur-won’t Boilermakers (sorry, Purdue fans), will be the location for all the Crown Royal boilermakers you can handle, along with Don Julio cocktails for those of you more on the tequila side of things. No matter your spirit preference, one thing is for sure — it’ll be a great day for some Badgers football.