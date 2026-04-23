media release: Join us on April 23, 2026, at 6:30 PM for a Badgers on Tap event at Delta Beer Lab in Fitchburg. Hear from graduate students Alicia Mand, Luca Riitano, and postdoctoral researcher Toni Bertólez as they discuss experiments at WIPAC, including IceCube! Test your knowledge with some trivia, play bingo, try fun drinks, and win prizes! Rob Mentzer from Wisconsin Public Radio will emcee.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1232432888505940/