media release: Join us for a Microbiology-themed Badgers on Tap at Gamma Ray Bar on Monday, December 2nd, 2024, at 6:30 PM. This event will feature engaging talks from UW-Madison experts, who will share their cutting-edge research on the fascinating world of microbes.

Seth Greengo: "Rockin' around the Cryptococcus tree: How the Environment May Impact the Virulence of a Fungal Pathogen"

Seth is a Microbiology PhD student at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He is interested in medical mycology and public health.

Sydney Bradley: "Fueling the Future: Engineering and Evolving Bacteria for Renewable Energy"

Sydney is a second year Ph.D. student specializing in microbial evolution and bioengineering. Her research explores how resilient microbes can transform biofuel production, from understanding adaptive evolution to uncovering metabolic secrets.

Chandler Holschbach: "Rudolph’s Long Lost Cousin: How a Bacterium’s Glow Can Teach us About the Gut Microbiome"

Chandler is a 1st year graduate student in the Microbiology Doctoral Training Program, with a background in beneficial symbioses and host-symbiont interactions. He is currently interested in molecular biology and bacterial genetics.

Arielle Link: How Soil Microbial Communities Bounce Back (or don't) After Repeat Wildfires

Arielle is a 4th year PhD candidate in the Department of Integrative Biology studying how the soil microbial community responds to frequent, high-severity fires in the western United States.

