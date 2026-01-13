media release: Join us on January 13, 2026, at 6:30 PM CST for a Badgers on Tap at One Social Food Hall in Madison. Wisconsin Public Radio's 'Wisconsin Today' host Rob Ferrett will be emceeing the event! Professor Ankur Desai, Postdoctoral Fellow Jenna Greene, Master's student Mikki Wilburn, and Researcher Bethany Blakely will discuss helping the planet through carbon dioxide removal, nature-based climate solutions, and Midwest agrivoltaics. Enjoy drinks, trivia, bingo, and cool prizes!

