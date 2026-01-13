Badgers on Tap

One Social Food Hall 123 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us on January 13, 2026, at 6:30 PM CST for a Badgers on Tap at One Social Food Hall in Madison. Wisconsin Public Radio's 'Wisconsin Today' host Rob Ferrett will be emceeing the event! Professor Ankur Desai, Postdoctoral Fellow Jenna Greene, Master's student Mikki Wilburn, and Researcher Bethany Blakely will discuss helping the planet through carbon dioxide removal, nature-based climate solutions, and Midwest agrivoltaics. Enjoy drinks, trivia, bingo, and cool prizes!

https://www.facebook.com/events/798947976287467/

Info

One Social Food Hall 123 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Lectures & Seminars
Google Calendar - Badgers on Tap - 2026-01-13 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Badgers on Tap - 2026-01-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Badgers on Tap - 2026-01-13 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Badgers on Tap - 2026-01-13 18:30:00 ical