media release: Join us on February 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM CST for a fun Badgers on Tap event! Learn from Zain Abhari, Gabe Spahn, and Spencer Weeden as they explore the amazing physics behind dilution refrigeration and Interferometry! Enjoy drinks, trivia, bingo, and cool prizes at The Rigby in Madison.

Gabe Spahn is a fifth-year grad student in the UW Madison Dept. of Physics studying novel superconducting devices. Originally from South Dakota, he attended the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for undergraduate studies. In his spare time, he plays viola and piano, climbs, and skis cross-country.

Zain is a Ph.D. candidate in physics at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she studies ultrafast X-ray spectroscopy and nonlinear optics. Her work focuses on developing new ways to probe femtosecond and attosecond dynamics using both tabletop setups and large-scale facilities. She has carried out experiments at places like SACLA in Japan and other international facilities across the globe. She is especially excited about creating accessible tools for exploring fast processes in complex materials.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1375507940530260