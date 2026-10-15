Badgers on Tap
State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Learning and Liquor, two great friends. Come enjoy a craft cocktail, catch a buzz, and feed your mind with this Badgers On Tap lecture. The topic is perfect for Halloween: Creepy Crawlers. Different types of microbes, including fungi, viruses, and parasites.
Joie Ling will be emceeing the event with Katie Ryan, Bernie Sentigar, and Dante Alexandria James speaking.
Info
State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Lectures & Seminars