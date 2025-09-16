Badgers on Tap

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join a curious audience on September 16, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Working Draft Beer Company for an Astronomy on Tap program! Enjoy beverages, bingo, trivia, and exciting flash talks by UW-Madison Department of Astronomy speakers.

Andrew Nine: An Elemental Tour of the Universe

Sebastian Heinz: The Long Arm of Black Hole Justice: How Black Holes Shape Their Host Galaxies

