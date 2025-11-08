Badgers Tailgate

media release: Wings Over is stepping up its tailgate game with a special appearance as the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Washington Huskies on November 8. Former Badger and NFL icon Melvin Gordon III will be there from 12:30 P.M.-2:30 P.M. CST to sign autographs, take photos, do meet-and-greets, and hand out FREE boneless wings.

In addition to this special celebrity appearance and free wings - the perfect football tailgate food - fans can grab swag like koozies, footballs, and bottle openers.

About Wings Over

Wings Over isn’t just a chicken spot, it’s a full-on flavor destination. With nearly 30 locations across nine states, this legacy joint brings bold, sauced-up goodness to the fast-casual scene, all while keeping things local, affordable, and downright craveable. Whether you’re into juicy hand-breaded tenders, crispy bone-in wings, or boneless bites that pack a punch, there’s something on the menu with your name on it. And with 17 next-level sauces and rubs to choose from, we’re talking major customization vibes.

Wings Over is all about celebrating the little things, like the perfect bite of spicy, sweet, or tangy, served fresh and made to order. It’s comfort food with altitude.

Get your fix at www.wingsover.com and follow the flavor on Instagram @eatwingsover.

DATE/TIME: November 8, 2025 – 12 P.M. – 4:30 P.M.

*Melvin Gordon onsite from 12:30 P.M.-2:30 P.M. CST

*Game time: 3:30 P.M. CST

LOCATION: University Wisconsin-Madison Tailgate Spot. –

17 N. Charter Street

Madison, WI 53715