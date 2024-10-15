Badgers Volleyball Player Q&A Session

Join fellow Badger fans at PinSeekers DeForest for a Q&A session with Badger Volleyball players! Event is free for all ages.

The players:

• CC Crawford (#9; Fifth Year; MB) - 2021 AVCA All-Midwest Region, 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team, 2021 USA Volleyball U20 National Training Team

• Devyn Robinson (#10; Fifth Year; MB/RS) - 2020, 2022 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2021 & 2023 Second-Team All-Big Ten, 2021, 2022 & 2023 Academic All-Big Ten

• Charlie Fuerbringer (#24; Freshman; S) - Ranked No. 1 setter in the country by PrepVolleyball, 2022 LA Times Player of the Year, Under Armour All American

Kids, bring your Badgers gear for an autograph following the Q&A session!

