media release: Bagpipes in the Glen featuring Scottish and Celtic music to get you tapping your toes and scrounging down the Scotch eggs!

This is our annual fundraiser to support Durward’s Glen. Entry fee is $20 per car. Additional donations are greatly appreciated!

Bring your chairs, blankets, and friends out to Durward's Glen to enjoy an evening of music and fun to honor the Durward family's Scottish heritage and support our nonprofit retreat center!