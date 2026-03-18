media release: Join Blood Cancer United for a Bags Tournament at The Kickback Pinball Arcade on March 28 starting at 11 AM. Gather your friends, test your aim, and enjoy a fun day of friendly competition while supporting a great cause.

This event helps by raising support and awareness for blood cancer patients and their families.

What to Expect

Bags tournament competition

A chance to connect with supporters and teams

Pinball and arcade games available throughout the venue

Cold drinks and a fun, welcoming atmosphere

Whether you’re playing in the tournament or just stopping by to cheer people on, everyone is welcome to come out and support the cause. Come out, throw some bags, and help make a difference.