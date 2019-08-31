press release: It’s not just the oil and coal companies that are cooking our planet; it’s the banks that support them. Annual reports on banks and climate change consistently reveal JP Morgan Chase as a top funder of fossil fuels.

Around the country, people are taking to the streets outside their local Chase bank branches. We’re sending a message to Jamie Dimon that funding fossil fuels during a climate crisis is morally unacceptable. For Labor Day/Taste of Madison weekend, our message will include the regional crops and waterways that are threatened by rising temperatures.

350 Madison, Wisconsin, is the local action group of the international organization 350.org. Started by Madison area climate activists in January 2012, 350 Madison plans and participates in local, national and international actions to raise awareness of the pressing need to address climate change. We are helping to build a global movement to create the political will necessary to return our planet to a stable climate. We help unite the message of many groups that are working for a livable climate into one specific goal: we need to get below 350 parts per million (ppm) carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.