Baker, Bitney, Jackson & Acevedo
Audio for the Arts 7 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
BlueStem Jazz. $20.
media release:
AUSBERTO ACEVEDO - Bass
JIM BAKER - Piano and Arp
DAN BITNEY - Percussion and Electronics
KEEFE JACKSON - Reeds
This new quartet launched at Constellation in Chicago in early 2023 and returns tonight to continue their sonic explorations. Though the group is relatively new, the connections for these musicians run deep. They have either played together in other projects or are connected via mutual con-conspirators. With varied backgrounds that include, but are not limited to free improvisation, jazz, rock, and classical music, this quartet's musical relationship creates a sound that is both unique and raw.