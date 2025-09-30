media release: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos Chapter

Annual Baklava+ sale is going on now! See the selections in our online store.

All orders need to be placed via our online store.

Orders will be ready for in-person pickup on Saturday November 22, 2025 between 9 am and 1pm.

Order anytime up to midnight, November 2, 2025.

Pickup is at:

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

11 N. Seventh St

Madison WI 53704

Shop the online store at philomadison.org