Baklava Sale
media release: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos Chapter
Annual Baklava+ sale is going on now! See the selections in our online store.
All orders need to be placed via our online store.
Orders will be ready for in-person pickup on Saturday November 22, 2025 between 9 am and 1pm.
Order anytime up to midnight, November 2, 2025.
Pickup is at:
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
11 N. Seventh St
Madison WI 53704
Shop the online store at philomadison.org
