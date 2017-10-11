Balance Behind the Bar

1-2 pm: Between a physically demanding job, easy access to alcohol and a mostly cash-based economy, service industry workers face a unique set of challenges that can make living a healthy life difficult. Join us as we host a candid discussion about wellness within the bar community. Laura Green, a master's degree candidate in clinical mental health counseling; Cass Hanson, yoga director/instructor at The Studio; and Tom Dufek, director of beverage at Lucille and Merchant, are passionate about giving food and beverage workers ways to refill their metaphorical glass. In this panel discussion, we will talk about mental, physical and financial wellness and ways that service industry professionals can implement systems to prioritize their well being. #adulting shouldn’t be a dirty word. Tickets are $15.