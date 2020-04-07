ONLINE: Bald Eagle Nest Conversation

press release: Join six of our wonderful Bald Eagle Nest Watch volunteers and Brenna Marsicek, Madison Audubon’s director of communications and outreach, in an interactive conversation on Tuesday, April 7, 11:00 am CT on Facebook Live.

The group, consisting of Drew Cashman, Beth Sluys, Dave Bierman, Mary Regel, Bill Egbert, and Caitlyn Schuchardt, are all volunteer monitoring bald eagle nests as part of the program, and will share an update on how the nests in the program are progressing, what it is like to monitor a bald eagle nest, and take your questions.

Tune in and join us!