Bald Eagle Watching Days

Annual free event: Live birds of prey show, 7 pm, 1/12, River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac; and 8 am-4 pm, 1/13, various locations in Sauk City/Prairie du Sac area, with eagle watching tours along the Wisconsin River, kids activities & more. Free. ferrybluffeaglecouncil.org. 800-683-2453.

press release: Each winter, bald eagles gather in the Sauk Prairie area due to a unique combination of factors. For winter survival, eagles need open water for fishing, undeveloped shoreline with large trees for perching, and sheltered valleys for night-time roosting.

Eagle watching is best during the morning when the birds are most active fishing and are frequently seen perching in trees along the river. Spotting scopes are available for your use at Ferry Bluff Eagle Council’s Overlook in Prairie du Sac.

We hope that by bringing people together to share the thrill of watching eagles and to learn about their needs and habits, we can strengthen our collective commitment to preserving this precious resource.