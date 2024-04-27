Balkan Babushka, Clownbaby, Angelia Word

media release: Left Foot Forward returns to Robinia Courtyard for another evening of cutting edge techno. We're still glowing from all of the love this past January, and can’t wait to bring it all back again to celebrate the end of winter and the coming of spring.

This is a party focused on underground electronic music! We have a zero-tolerance policy for any hate, harassment, or unwelcoming behavior. This is your place to express yourself openly and have fun. If anyone or anything is preventing that, reach out to an organizer or DJ.

Featuring performances by Balkan Babushka, Clownbaby, and Angelia Word.

Powered by Danley Sound Labs via Resonant Events Company

$10 presale

$15 at the door