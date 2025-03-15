The Ballad of Cable Hogue

media release: USA | 1970 | 35mm | 121 min.

Director: Sam Peckinpah

Cast: Jason Robards, Stella Stevens, David Warner

Cable Hogue (Robards) is a lonely prospector, robbed of his claim and left to die in the desert. He cheats death and fate when he stumbles on an oasis and turns it into a profitable stagecoach stop. Later, Cable falls for the beautiful Hildy (Stevens), a prostitute who wants him to choose between his love for her and his quest for revenge against the men who robbed him. This uncharacteristically sweet and light-hearted gem from Peckinpah also offers the filmmaker’s usual thoughtful reflections on mortality and a lost way of American life. An original 35mm Technicolor print will be screened from the collections of Chicago Film Society.

