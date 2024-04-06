Ballroom Basics for Balance 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

media release: Ballroom Basics for Balance™ (BB4B) is ten years old this year! Join us to celebrate!

All are welcome to this FREE event.

Mini dance lessons and lots of dancing and movement*!

Learn about balance and joyful movement and all about BB4B.

Meet and honor the amazing people involved in our program.

Light snacks

We are pausing to reflect on where we’ve come from, where we are, and where we’re going, and to honor all the people and organizations we get to learn from and that help us bring joyful movement to our community and beyond.

Come join us to celebrate, learn, and dance!

RSVP: Send message to dance@ballroombasicsforbalance.org subject line: “10-Year”

*Plenty of seated and modified dancing options.