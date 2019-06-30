press release: Join Breakthrough Dance Company for a no-experience-necessary ballroom dance workshop! No required entrance fee, but we'll be collecting donations (suggested amount of $5 to $10). Doors will open at 1:30 and the workshop will begin at 1:45 PM. No dance partner needed; we will rotate. You’ll learn Foxtrot and East Coast Swing. Stick around after the class to keep dancing and enjoy baked goods.