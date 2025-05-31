BAMM (album release), Don't Mess With Cupid
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Come celebrate two amazing milestones with us!
BAMM has released their debut album “Shifting Tides” available on all platforms now!
Gamma Ray is celebrating their 1 year anniversary (eve)!
Don’t Mess With Cupid will be closing out the night!
Doors at 7:30p Showtime: 8:30pm.
$15ADV/$20DOS
BAMM: 8:30-10:00
Don’t Mess With Cupid: 10:30-Midnight
Get BAMM’s new album here: www.bammwi.com
BAMM is a powerhouse of Wisconsin-based musicians blending roots rock, folk, and dynamic improvisation with a modern twist. With soulful guitar riffs, groove-driven bass, energetic drums, melodic keys, and stirring violin, BAMM crafts immersive musical landscapes that invite audiences to feel and move. Known for high-energy shows and versatile arrangements, BAMM delivers a vibrant, genre-blurring sound that keeps audiences captivated from start to finish.
Don’t Mess With Cupid is a 9 Piece Soul group based out of Madison, Wisconsin