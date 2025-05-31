BAMM (album release), Don't Mess With Cupid

media release: Come celebrate two amazing milestones with us!

BAMM has released their debut album “Shifting Tides” available on all platforms now!

Gamma Ray is celebrating their 1 year anniversary (eve)!

Don’t Mess With Cupid will be closing out the night!

Doors at 7:30p Showtime: 8:30pm.

$15ADV/$20DOS

BAMM: 8:30-10:00

Don’t Mess With Cupid: 10:30-Midnight

Get BAMM’s new album here: www.bammwi.com

BAMM is a powerhouse of Wisconsin-based musicians blending roots rock, folk, and dynamic improvisation with a modern twist. With soulful guitar riffs, groove-driven bass, energetic drums, melodic keys, and stirring violin, BAMM crafts immersive musical landscapes that invite audiences to feel and move. Known for high-energy shows and versatile arrangements, BAMM delivers a vibrant, genre-blurring sound that keeps audiences captivated from start to finish.

Don’t Mess With Cupid is a 9 Piece Soul group based out of Madison, Wisconsin