BAMM, Jeremiah Jams Band

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery BAMM on stage. BAMM

media release: BAMM (Bo Allen Messer Music) is a genre-blending band from Madison, Wisconsin, known for its high-energy performances, roots-driven sound, and improvisational flair. With over 100 shows played in its first year, a debut album (Shifting Tides) gaining airplay, and a successful multi-state tour under its belt, BAMM is quickly building momentum. Led by guitarist and songwriter Bo Messer, the band features violin, drums, keys, and bass, drawing on backgrounds in blues, funk, folk, southern rock, and composition to create a rich and dynamic musical experience. Jeremiah Jams Band is an exciting Indie Rock band that has been causing a stir across northeast Wisconsin with their dynamic live shows. JJB is led by the husband and wife song writing duo Jeremiah and Emily Jams. $10 cover. 9pm start time.