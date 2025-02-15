BAMM, Sharin' Barrels
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: BAMM is a dynamic musical ensemble led by singer-songwriter Bo Allen Messer. Whether performing solo with his acoustic guitar or accompanied by a full band, BAMM delivers a captivating blend of Americana, folk, and rock influences that resonate with audiences of all ages.
Sharin’ Barrels opens.
$10 Cover.
