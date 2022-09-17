× Expand supertuesdayband.com SuperTuesday

press release: Saturday, September 17, 2022, Ley Memorial Pavilion at Harris Park, Dodgeville Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Music begins at 5:30 p.m.

BANDing Together for Agrace is a three-act benefit concert to support our mission of compassionate care throughout southwest Wisconsin. Join your community as we dance the night away to the sounds of SuperTuesday, Shekinah King and the Alpha Romeos, and the acoustic sounds of Big Cat Eddie.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Call development specialist Stephany Marten at (608) 513-1203 or email stephany.marten@agrace.org.