Bandit on the Farm

media release:Tortilla, escabeche, caponata and cocktail demo led by local guest chef Gilbert Altschul of Bandit tacos & coffee, Grampa’s pizza, and gib’s bar.

In this hands-on event, you will harvest fresh produce from Troy Farm, learn to pickle vegetables, press fresh tortillas, wood-fire eggplants and mix up tasty cocktails (sampling encouraged!).

This 2-hour workshop will be fun, informative and tasty – it’s a great chance to spend time out in the gardens and meet fellow foodies. And due to the generous sponsorship of this event from Gil Altschul, his two local eateries and one craft cocktail bar, 100% of the proceeds from this event will go directly back to support Troy Farm and Rooted’s work growing community-led, sustainable food systems.

Price: $60

this is a 21+ event