Bang Data, Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: In partnership with LOUD, Dane Arts is excited to bring BANG DATA to a small venue for an evening of great Chicano rock and hip hop with local guests The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band.
BANG DATA as a full band will also be back in September for the Willy Street Fair on the main stage supported by Dane Arts.
Info
Music