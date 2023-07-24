media release: Do you bank with Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, or Citibank? Or do you have close friends or family who do so? These four banks loan billions to the fossil fuel industry. If we bank with them, our money is being used to fund climate chaos. But as customers, we can do something about it.

350 Wisconsin is hosting a local virtual training on July 24 at 7:00 pm to teach bank customers how to advocate for climate justice. We’re inviting bank customers — and friends and family of bank customers — to come to this training to learn how to meet with local branch managers to send a message up to the bank CEOs who are funding climate chaos.

WHAT: Bank Customers for Climate Justice Training

WHEN: Monday, July 24, 7:00–8:00 pm

VIA ZOOM: Register in advance for the meeting here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting via computer, tablet, or smartphone.

For more information, see link: https://350wisconsin. org/upcoming-events/#Bank

Or email divest.defund@350wisconsin.org