press release: Sat. Oct. 23, 11:00 am Chase Bank (22 E. Mifflin) 350 Madison Rally! Join the Bankers for Tar Sands Oil as they return to the Dane County Farmers Market, this time with a wedding! Loans for tar sands pipelines may equal long term catastrophe for humanity, but they also equal short term profits for a lucky few! Who c ould o bject to t hat - y ou c ould! Join 350 Madison as we disrupt the unholy union between big banks and fossil fuels. For more info, contact: 350madison@350madison.org or call #608-492-1667.