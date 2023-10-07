Sat Oct 7

3-4:30pm Banned Books Open Mic at Alicia Ashman Library

media release: Celebrate the freedom to read during Banned Books Week in the Dane County public libraries! Prepare to embark on a journey through the literary worlds of courage and controversy, as Banned Books Con arrives with an electrifying lineup of acclaimed authors and thought-provoking events. This community event series, set against the backdrop of record-breaking book challenges and bans in 2022, promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the written word and the stories that connect us to one another.

Kicking off the festivities on Sunday, October 1, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at the Sun Prairie Public Library, is a thought-provoking panel discussion on intellectual freedom and censorship, featuring local experts. This stimulating conversation will delve deep into the heart of one of the most pressing issues facing our society today. It’s a conversation that is incomplete without you, the members of our community.

The excitement continues on Monday, October 2, at 6:30 PM at the Waunakee Public Library, where award-winning Young Adult author Mike Curato will take center stage. Curato will share insights into his critically acclaimed book "Flamer" and offer an engaging glimpse into the world of storytelling that challenges norms and inspires young minds. This event will be live streamed but not recorded.

On Tuesday, October 3, at noon, literary icon Jacqueline Woodson will grace our screens with a live stream event broadcasted at the Deerfield, Oregon, and Fitchburg public libraries. Woodson's words have the power to touch hearts, ignite imaginations, and remind us all of the importance of freedom of expression.

Then, on Thursday, October 5, at 6:00 PM, Madison Public Library, Sequoya branch, will host the country’s “most banned” author Ellen Hopkins. Hopkins will delve into the controversial themes explored in her groundbreaking book "Crank," offering a unique perspective on the challenges authors face when addressing difficult subjects.

But that's not all! Throughout Banned Books Con, several libraries across Dane County will host banned books clubs and freedom to read celebrations. These gatherings provide a platform for communities to come together, celebrate their love for literature, and stand united against censorship.

Banned Books Con is made possible with the support of Beyond the Page, an endowment funding free public humanities programming in Dane County public libraries.

Don't miss this opportunity to join us in celebrating the diversity of voices and ideas that make literature so rich and meaningful. Banned Books Con is more than just an event; it's a declaration of our commitment to intellectual freedom and the unyielding power of storytelling.

For more information, including a full schedule of events and participating libraries, please visit www.beyondthepage.info/banned-books-con.